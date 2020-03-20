Onward (Disney/Pixar)

Parents everywhere! Here’s something to busy the kids with for a couple of hours: Disney has announced its releasing Pixar’s latest theatrical jaunt, Onward, on digital VOD services and Disney Plus only two weeks after its March 6th release.

Yes, the Chris Pratt and Tom Holland-voiced spectacle will be available today on Movies Anywhere starting at 5:00 p.m. PT. It’ll cost you 20 bucks, but if you’re willing to wait, the flick will also make its way on to Disney Plus beginning April 3rd in the U.S.



“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

Sure, that’s a part of it, but the film’s not-so-great box office returns certainly aided in the decision. Even before the coronavirus shut down theaters, Pixar’s much-hyped affair was hardly attracting moviegoers, at least not to the level the Mouse House expects.

The critical consensus arguably had something to do with it. In his negative review, our own Blake Goble wrote that it “stinks of a bad Amblin ripoff.” He argued, “It’s a weird feeling to leave a Pixar production unmoved. There’s little movie magic to be found here.”

So, yeah, the movie is available later today. Act accordingly.