Placido Domingo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Placido Domingo

Opera singer and composer Placido Domingo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a message posted to social media, the 79-year-old Spaniard said he felt it was “my moral duty” to publicly announce his positive test.



“My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” he explained. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”

Domingo also compelled his fans to follow government guidelines and regulations when it comes to hygiene and social distancing. “I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he wrote. “Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon.”

Last year, multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing behavior during his tenor at the Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera. Domingo subsequently resigned as general director of Los Angeles Opera.

Domingo joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, record producer Andrew Watt, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge as among the prominent figures to have contracted the virus.