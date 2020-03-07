Post Malone, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel

Post Malone has sought to calm concerns over his health.

At a concert in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday night, the rapper addressed fans’ concerns surrounding his recent behavior at shows and online speculation as to whether he might be experiencing substance abuse issues. Earlier this week, a series of videos surfaced from recent concerts showing Post Malone engaging in odd behavior, including slurring his words, rolling his eyes back, and stumbling on stage.



“I’m not on drugs!” Posty Malone told the crowd in Mempis. “I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life. “And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

Given the recent deaths of rappers such as Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and Juice WRLD due to drug overdoses, it’s understandable why fans are so concerned for Post Malone’s well-being. Speaking to GQ for a cover story published this week, Post Malone acknowledged his own struggles with mental health, but said he avoids using drugs as a coping mechanism. In fact, Post Malone added, he quit smoking marijuana after a “pot-induced anxiety attack” and now consumes “nothing stronger than alcohol.”

Post Malone still has a few shows left for his “Runaway Tour”, along with some festival stops ahead like Hangout Music Fest, and a headlining spot at Miami’s’ Rolling Loud. Grab tickets to remaining dates here. Also, check out his acting skills alongside Mark Wahlberg in the new flick Spenser Confidential.

Post Malone addresses peoples concerns about his health pic.twitter.com/ETlHsA9uDk — LazyAsf (@LazyAsfBRUH) March 7, 2020