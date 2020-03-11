Protomartyr, photo by Trevor Naud

Protomartyr have announced a new album called Ultimate Success Today. Due out May 29th via Domino, the 10-track LP is being previewed today with the lead single “Processed by the Boys”. In addition, the band has unveiled a full tour schedule in support.

The follow-up to 2017’s Relatives in Descent, Ultimate Success Today was co-produced by Protomartyr themselves alongside David Tolomei (Dirty Projectors, Beach House). Sessions took place at Dreamland Recording Studios, located in a 19th century church in upstate New York, and featured a number of guest contributors. Legendary jazz alto saxophonist Jemeel Moondoc, vocalist Nandi Rose (better known as Half Waif), Izaak Mills (bass clarinet, sax, flute), and cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm all joined the band in the studio.



As a first listen, Protomartyr have shared lead single, “Processed by the Boys”. A post-punk stomper, the track vibrates with meditations from the guest performers’ reed instruments. It comes accompanied by a David Allen and Nathan Faustyn-directed music video playing on a bizarre clip from Brazil that appears to find a man with a bucket of bananas going ham on a puppet during a public access TV show performance. Watch it below.

In support of Ultimate Success Today, Protomartyr have plotted a summer tour. Following a European run in late April and early May, the North American leg kicks off June 1st in Toronto. Further stops include Boston, Brooklyn, Raleigh, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Phoenix, Oakland, Minneapolis, and Seattle. There’s also a two-night stint at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room, with everything wrapping up June 28th at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. Tickets can be found here.

Pre-orders for Ultimate Success Today are now live. Find the album art and tracklist below, along with Protomartyr’s full tour schedule.

Protomartyr 2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

03/13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

03/14 – Columbus, OH @ Melted Festival – The Bluestone

03/17 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

03/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/27 – London, UK @ Peckham Audio

04/28 – London, UK @ The Lexington

04/29 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

04/30 -Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

05/02 -Berlin, DE @ Ubran Spree

05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

05/04 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/05 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

06/03 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl

06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

06/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

06/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Ultimate Success Today Artwork:

Ultimate Success Today Tracklist:

01. Day Without End

02. Processed By The Boys

03. I Am You Now

04. The Aphorist

05. June 21

06. Michigan Hammers

07. Tranquilizer

08. Modern Business Hymns

09. Bridge & Crown

10. Worm In Heaven