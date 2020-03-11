Protomartyr have announced a new album called Ultimate Success Today. Due out May 29th via Domino, the 10-track LP is being previewed today with the lead single “Processed by the Boys”. In addition, the band has unveiled a full tour schedule in support.
The follow-up to 2017’s Relatives in Descent, Ultimate Success Today was co-produced by Protomartyr themselves alongside David Tolomei (Dirty Projectors, Beach House). Sessions took place at Dreamland Recording Studios, located in a 19th century church in upstate New York, and featured a number of guest contributors. Legendary jazz alto saxophonist Jemeel Moondoc, vocalist Nandi Rose (better known as Half Waif), Izaak Mills (bass clarinet, sax, flute), and cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm all joined the band in the studio.
As a first listen, Protomartyr have shared lead single, “Processed by the Boys”. A post-punk stomper, the track vibrates with meditations from the guest performers’ reed instruments. It comes accompanied by a David Allen and Nathan Faustyn-directed music video playing on a bizarre clip from Brazil that appears to find a man with a bucket of bananas going ham on a puppet during a public access TV show performance. Watch it below.
In support of Ultimate Success Today, Protomartyr have plotted a summer tour. Following a European run in late April and early May, the North American leg kicks off June 1st in Toronto. Further stops include Boston, Brooklyn, Raleigh, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Phoenix, Oakland, Minneapolis, and Seattle. There’s also a two-night stint at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room, with everything wrapping up June 28th at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. Tickets can be found here.
Pre-orders for Ultimate Success Today are now live. Find the album art and tracklist below, along with Protomartyr’s full tour schedule.
Protomartyr 2020 Tour Dates:
03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
03/13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
03/14 – Columbus, OH @ Melted Festival – The Bluestone
03/17 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
03/18 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
03/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/27 – London, UK @ Peckham Audio
04/28 – London, UK @ The Lexington
04/29 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
04/30 -Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
05/02 -Berlin, DE @ Ubran Spree
05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
05/04 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
05/05 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz
06/03 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl
06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
06/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
06/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
06/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Ultimate Success Today Artwork:
Ultimate Success Today Tracklist:
01. Day Without End
02. Processed By The Boys
03. I Am You Now
04. The Aphorist
05. June 21
06. Michigan Hammers
07. Tranquilizer
08. Modern Business Hymns
09. Bridge & Crown
10. Worm In Heaven