He’s gone viral with his covers of Lorde and Simon & Garfunkel. He’s headlined Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He made it to the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent. Now, the brokenhearted baritone Pagliacci clown known as Puddles Pity Party is bringing his lantern on the road with a US tour.
The performance artist, whose real name is Mike Geier, will kick things off on May 7th in Atlanta, Georgia. From there, the operatic covers singer will hit San Diego, Tuscon, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and New York. He’ll also do two-night stands at Denver’s Soiled Dove and Philadelphia’s City Winery.
Tickets to all of Puddles Pity Party’s are available here, and his full tour schedule is below. Under that, check out his rendition of David Bowie’s iconic “Space Oddity”.
Puddles Pity Party 2020 Tour Dates:
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
05/08 – Phenix City, AL @ Phenix City Amphitheater
05/13 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove
05/14 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove
05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
05/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Performing Arts Center
05/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
05/21 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
05/29 – Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre
05/30 – Grants Pass, OR @ Rogue Theatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/18 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts
06/20 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
06/21 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery
06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery
09/18 – Hot Springs, AR @ Hot Springs Convention Center (Spa-Con!)