Puddles Pity Party, photo by Emily Butler Photography

He’s gone viral with his covers of Lorde and Simon & Garfunkel. He’s headlined Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He made it to the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent. Now, the brokenhearted baritone Pagliacci clown known as Puddles Pity Party is bringing his lantern on the road with a US tour.

The performance artist, whose real name is Mike Geier, will kick things off on May 7th in Atlanta, Georgia. From there, the operatic covers singer will hit San Diego, Tuscon, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and New York. He’ll also do two-night stands at Denver’s Soiled Dove and Philadelphia’s City Winery.



Tickets to all of Puddles Pity Party’s are available here, and his full tour schedule is below. Under that, check out his rendition of David Bowie’s iconic “Space Oddity”.

Puddles Pity Party 2020 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

05/08 – Phenix City, AL @ Phenix City Amphitheater

05/13 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove

05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

05/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Performing Arts Center

05/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

05/21 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

05/29 – Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre

05/30 – Grants Pass, OR @ Rogue Theatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/18 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

06/20 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

06/21 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

09/18 – Hot Springs, AR @ Hot Springs Convention Center (Spa-Con!)