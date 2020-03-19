Quarantine Livestreams: A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch

Ben Gibbard, Miley Cyrus, and Erykah Badu are among the artists during quarantine livestreams

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Below, you’ll find an updated list of livestreams scheduled for the coming days and details on how to watch them. In particular, fans can catch Willie Nelson, Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, Ben Gibbard, Erykah Badu, Big Freedia, and more.

Charli XCX’s “Self-Isolation IG Livestream”

When: Daily at 12:00 p.m. EST



Where: Instagram

Each afternoon, Charli XCX will be joined by a special guest to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.” Her inaugural episodes featured a conversation with Christine and the Queens about mental health, and a personal training session with Diplo.

Third Man Public Access

When: Daily at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube

Jack White’s Third Man Records has announced Third Man Public Access, a series of daily live-streamed performances to take place from the label’s famed Blue Room in Nashville.

Viewers will see Third Man artists “sharing whatever is inspiring them during this impossibly dystopian moment in time. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music / poetry / puppet shows / some sort of human connection can provide.”

Third Man will be including Venmo and Paypal handles so that viewers can tip the entertainers.

Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded: Live”

When: Monday-Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Each weekday, Cyrus and a special guest will discuss “how to stay LIT with love in dark times.” Early episodes have featured Demi Lovato and Amy Schumer.

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 6:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Every day at 6 p.m. ET, the French artist also known as Héloïse Letissier will perform live from Ferber recording studios in Paris. “I’ll find a way to deal with the ennui,” she writes. “Guests and weird concepts included.”

Ben Gibbard’s “Live From Home”

When: Daily at 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube and Facebook

Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard is performing daily concerts from his home studio. His initial performances have featured a mix of DCFC songs, material from The Postal Service, and covers of Radiohead and New Order. Future shows may include special guests.

Gibbard is also encouraging his fans to donate to organizations including Aurora Commons and the University District Food Bank.

Willie Nelson’s “Till Further Notice”

When: Thursday, March 19th at 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: LukeReunion.com, Facebook and Twitch

Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion Festival in Texas was canceled last week due to coronavirus concerns. In its place, Nelson is hosting a concert livestream on Thursday, March 19th at 7:00 p.m. ET featuring intimate performances from Lukas Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price, and Willie himself.

The livestream will be free and open to all, though viewers are encouraged to donate “via a digital tip jar” that will be displayed throughout the broadcast. “Tip donations raised will be divided equally, and transparently, among all performers. Should an artist wish to donate their share to a charity of their choice, or to a fellow artist in need, they will be able to do so.”

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby

When: Thursday, March 19th at 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby will team up for an Instagram Live performance. “We will take some calls and requests and just generally be hanging out having a good time,” Morby says. “Excited to hear from you. If you live in Europe I know this is very late for your time zone but I will have more announcements in the coming days about another performance that’ll work for you. Hope everyone is staying safe and sane out there.”

Big Freedia’s Friday Night Shakedown

When: Every Friday night at 9pm EST

Where: Facebook and Instagram Live

New Orleans’ Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, and her shake team will perform live for fans every Friday night for the foreseeable future. “With all that’s happening right now, we need some joy and fun,” says Big Freedia. “Shakedown Fridays is a time for everyone to tune-in and shake with me and get some much-needed distraction from the news.”

Fans are encouraged to donate to the Greater New Orleans Disaster Relief Fund.

More shows are in the works, including a cooking show, Big Freedia’s Kitchen, and Big Freedia’s Sunday Morning Gospel.

ISOL-AID!

When: Saturday, March 21st and Sunday March, 22nd

Where: Instagram

Australian musicians including Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon, and more will come together for ISOL-AID (short for Instagram Live Music Festival). Taking place between Noon to Midnight AEDT, the festival will feature artists playing 20-minute sets.

Viewers will encouraged to donate to Support Act, Australia’s leading organization that provides relief services for music industry workers facing mental health issues or financial hardship.

Erykah Badu’s “Apocalypse One”

When: This Weekend; time TBA

Where: Instagram Live

Airing live from her bedroom, Erykah Badu will perform songs of her own choosing along with fan requests. “We gotta keep moving, y’all. We gotta keep this thing going,” Badu writes. “We’re a community of artists who our survival depends on performing… Stay tuned. We’ll let you know the rest of the details very, very soon.”

Badu will apparently be charging $1 “to get in.”

Yo-Yo Ma’s “Songs of Comfort”

When: TBA

Where: Instagram

On a semi-regular basis, Yo-Yo Ma will perform live on Instagram. “In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort,” he says.