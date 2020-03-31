Queen + Adam Lambert Reschedule “Rhapsody Tour” Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Adam Lambert and Queen, photo by David Brendan Hall

Queen + Adam Lambert have rescheduled the entire UK and European leg of their “Rhapsody Tour” due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The 2020 trek was originally supposed to kick off this May and extend through July. These shows will now instead take place one full year later during Summer 2021. The updated itinerary includes a 10-night stint in London and back-to-back concerts in Amsterdam, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Manchester.



Speaking on the postponement, frontman Lambert said, “I am very disappointed that we won’t be touring Europe as planned, but we have to look after each other and put everyone’s health first.” Drummer Roger Taylor added, “We’re all in this together. Devastating! Boringly frustrating! Scary and upsetting! But…pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down…start all over again!!! Be well….take care…coming right back at you as soon as we possibly can!!!”

The “Rhapsody Tour” initially launched back in 2019, not long after the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody smashed box offices around the world. All previously bought tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows. To buy some of your own, head here.

Queen + Adam Lambert are just the latest touring musicians to be affected by the pandemic. In recent weeks, acts like Metallica, Tool, Pearl Jam, Elton John, and Billie Eilish have all had to ground their highly anticipated treks. Check out our complete list of canceled events, and then consult our guide on how to support artists during this unprecedented time.