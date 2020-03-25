Menu
R.I.P. Stuart Gordon, Director of Re-Animator Dies at 72

The legendary Master of Horror also gave us From Beyond, Dolls, and Castle Freak

on March 25, 2020, 3:02am
R.I.P. Stuart Gordon
Director Stuart Gordon

Master of Horror Stuart Gordon, American filmmaker, theatre director, screenwriter, and playwright, has died at the age of 72. His family confirmed the news to Variety.

The Chicago filmmaker initially cut his teeth in the theater scene, before he eventually made his mark in Hollywood. His debut feature, 1985’s Re-Animator, remains an all-time masterpiece of the genre, and has since spawned multiple sequels. His immediate followups, specifically 1986’s From Beyond and 1987’s Dolls, are similarly championed

Elsewhere, he co-wrote the story for Disney’s 1989 classic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, opened the doors to 1992’s Fortress, dusted off a sci-fi classic with 1993’s Body Snatchers, and reunited with Re-Animator star Jeffrey Combs on 1995’s Castle Freak. In the aughts, he helmed two episodes of Mick Garris’ Masters of Horror anthology series.

Gordon is survived by his wife Carolyn Purdy-Gordon and his three daughters.

