R Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims Singer Made Her Eat Human Feces

R Kelly

During an arraignment this week, prosecutors in R Kelly’s federal sex crimes case revealed the discovery of a cache of 100 electronic devices hidden away in a storage facility. Apparently, it was none other than Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, Clary, who turned the feds onto the devices.

After breaking up with Kelly earlier this year, Clary began working with prosecutors as a cooperating witness. At the same time, however, she’s also filming a documentary about her relationship with Kelly and the ensuing legal case. In a clip shared to Instagram on Friday, Clary is seen speaking by phone with a federal agent.



At one point, while discussing the devices in the storage facility, Clary tells the agent that they contain footage of Kelly forcing her to eat her own feces. “He has a video of me, um, he made me do this video of me doing a number 2 in a cup, and then eating it out of the cup.”

The clip then segues to a scene in which Clary tells Kelly that she is breaking up with him. Kelly can be heard crying in reaction to the news.

Kelly’s federal court case in Chicago has been pushed back from April 27th to October 13th so prosecutors can examine newly obtained evidence, and additional charges could be brought against Kelly as a result of the contents found on the devices.

The Chicago indictment involves charges relating to child pornography, the sexual exploitation of children, coercion or enticement of a female, and conspiracy to defraud the US government. A second federal indictment in New York accuses Kelly of racketeering and violating the Mann Act by transporting individuals across state lines for illicit sexual purposes. Additionally, New York prosecutors recently tacked on a bribery charge related to Kelly’s 1994 marriage to Aaliyah when she was just 15. That case is still set to go to trial beginning July 7th.

On top of that, Kelly is facing state-level felony charges in both Illinois and Minnesota.