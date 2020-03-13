Rage Against the Machine Postpone Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine have postponed the first leg of their upcoming reunion tour due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th – May 20th) with Run the Jewels The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us.”



Rage Against the Machine had planned to kick off their first tour in 10 years with a series of show along the US-Mexico border and a headlining appearance at Coachella. Instead, as of now the tour is set to launch on May 23rd at Boston Calling.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be detailed shortly. Presumambly, the rescheduled dates will take place in the fall to coincide with Coachella, which now goes down October 9th-11th and 16th-18th.

Check out RATM’s updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets to the remaining dates here.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

03/30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/01 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/11 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/05 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

09/12 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels