Rammstein Reissuing Live Aus Berlin Concert Film with Previously Censored Dildo Footage

Rammstein are reissuing their 1998 concert film, Live aus Berlin, restoring the censored footage of their infamous onstage water dildo act.

With an ever enduring affinity for sexual provocation, frontman Till Lindemann and company would whip out the dildo during performances of “Bück dich” back in the day. Lindemann and keyboardist Flake Lorenz — fully clothed — would then mime anal sex.



The dildo act actually got Lindemann and Lorenz arrested for “lewd and lascivious behavior” after a Rammstein show in Massachusetts in 1999. Upon its release, Live aus Berlin was still given an 18+ rating even though “Bück dich” was censored.

Finally, “Bück dich” has been restored and uncensored for the re-release, which is out on DVD this Friday.

The band stated via Instagram: “Get ready for the re-release of “Live aus Berlin” – Rammstein’s iconic Berlin concert in August of 1998! Enjoy this concert-film, including the previously censored rendition of “Bück dich”!

As controversial as the dildo act may be to some, it’s a far cry from the literal pornography Lindemann recently purveyed with his eponymous side project.

Still going strong over two decades after the Berlin concert, Rammstein is set to make their first ever full-scale North American stadium tour this summer. So far, there’s been no word on postponements or cancellations due to the global coronavirus pandemic that has affected many spring tours and concerts. You can get tickets to Rammstein’s upcoming shows here.

Watch a short version of Live aus Berlin below. You can purchase the DVD via Rammstein’s webstore.

