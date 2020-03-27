Rammstein Singer Till Lindemann in ICU with Coronavirus: Report

Till Lindemann, photo by Jens Koch

Rammstein singer TIll Lindemann has tested positive for coronavirus, and is currently in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Germany. According to the German newspaper Bild, the legendary vocalist was in critical condition at one point, but is now apparently on the mend.

As Bild reports, Lindemann returned home to Germany with an extremely high fever after he played a March 15th show in Moscow with his eponymous side project. He was rushed by medics to a hospital, where he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The vocalist was also diagnosed with pneumonia and was immediately placed into the ICU.



Thankfully, the newspaper reports that Lindemann’s health has improved and that “his life is no longer in danger.”

While Germany has nearly 50,000 cases of coronavirus as of this posting, the country has been noted for a very low death rate compared to other European countries. Less than 300 people have died from the virus in Germany, compared to thousands in Italy and Spain.

As of now, Rammstein are still slated to embark on their first-ever full-scale stadium tour of North America this summer. The trek launches August 20th in Montreal, with tickets available here. The band is touring in support of its untitled 2019 album., which marked the band’s first new LP in 10 years.

This is a developing story…