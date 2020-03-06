Ranking: A Nightmare on Elm Street

There’s a breeze in the air. The trees are dancing. A loon cries not too far off. The Halloweenies have woken up at Camp Crystal Lake, and there’s a sense of danger in the mix. It’s quiet. A little too quiet. In other words, a perfect opportunity to liven things up.

Join hosts McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber as they reflect on their time last year in Springwood, OH. As they clean their cabins, they share and discuss their respective rankings of the entire A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

What’s more, they look ahead at all the horror to come in 2020, which includes the return of a certain Shape. It’s a lengthy episode, too, perfect for a long hike in the woods … or a boring cruise towards Manhattan. And rest assured, there are some great bits.

So, hop in and share your thoughts on Facebook or Instagram. Then, stay tuned as the Halloweenies return to take on Jason Voorhees for an entire year coverage of Sean S. Cunningham’s legendary franchise, Friday the 13th.