RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, and Slaughter Team Up for Summer Tour Dates

The Big Rock Summer Tour

Hair metal is alive and well in 2020! RATT, Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer, Skid Row, and Slaughter are joining forces for a U.S summer tour.

The four staples of the ’80s and early ’90s hair-metal boom are teaming up for “The Big Rock Summer Tour”, which kicks off June 3rd in Farmingville, New York. After a two-week run in June, the tour picks up again in late August, running until a September 19th gig in Los Angeles.



“We’re looking forward to layin’ it down on The Big Rock Summer Tour,” stated RATT singer Stephen Pearcy. “The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!”

Tom Keifer added, “We are celebrating 30 years of kick ass rock with Ratt, Skid Row and Slaughter this summer, and promise to bring a 100% live, loud, leave it all on the stage, #keiferband style rock show.”

All told, the four acts have sold more than 60 million records worldwide, each scoring big hits during hair metal’s heyday.

Tickets for the “The Big Rock Summer Tour” go on sale this Friday (March 13th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting as early as Tuesday (March 10th). Fans can also pick up tickets here.

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row, and Slaughter 2020 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

06/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

06/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

06/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

06/12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/13 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC (CMAC)

06/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/27 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/29 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/05 – Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair *

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver ^

09/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

09/09 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Fair / Days of 47 Arena

09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

* = w/ Quiet Riot, no Tom Keifer or Slaughter

^ = w/ Quiet Riot, no Tom Keifer