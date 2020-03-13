Record Store Day 2020 has been moved from April 18th to June 20th due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, no one knows what things will look like in any given place over the next five weeks, but it is imperative that hard decisions for that time period need to be made right now, using current facts. There is no perfect solution. There is no easy answer,” Record Store Day organizers said in a statement released on Friday.



“So, we’ve decided that, this year, our best possible move is to change the date of Record Store Day to Saturday, June 20th. We think that this takes into consideration the recommendations of the many doctors and scientists lending their expertise to help in the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as the many other individuals at the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other agencies tasked with the difficult job of getting us through this crisis,” the statement continued.

This year’s Record Store Day promises new reissues from The Cure, Robyn, Kraftwerk, Paul McCartney, and Britney Spears; rarities from David Bowie, Miles Davis, Fleetwood Mac, and Charles Mingus; a new collaboration between Black Lips and Kesha; and live albums from My Chemical Romance, Brittany Howard, Dinosaur Jr., and The Replacements, among many other exclusive releases. You can find a list of all the notable releases here.

“We’re working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day, including the customers, the record stores, the artists, labels and more,” RSD organizers added.

“Record Store Day happens everywhere, every year, and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store.”

You can find a complete list of the cultural events impacted by the coronavirus here.