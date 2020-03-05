Record Store Day 2020 Reveals Full List of Exclusive Releases

Record Store Day has revealed the extensive list of limited edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets that will be available as part of its 2020 edition taking place on Saturday, April 18th.

Highlights include new reissues from The Cure, Robyn, Kraftwerk, Paul McCartney, and Britney Spears; rarities from David Bowie, Miles Davis, Fleetwood Mac, and Charles Mingus; a new collaboration between Black Lips and Kesha; and live albums from My Chemical Romance, Brittany Howard, Dinosaur Jr., and The Replacements.



You can find specifics on some of the most notable releases below, and find many more detailed at the Record Store Day website.

— Britney Spears’ massive sophomore alum, Oops! I Did It Again, will be celebrated with a rarities collection featuring remixes and B-Sides.

— The Cure will release limited-edition picture disc versions of Seventeen Seconds and Bloodflowers to celebrate the albums’ 40th and 20th anniversaries, respectively.

— A new archival David Bowie release called ChangesNowBowie, featuring nine previously unreleased tracks from a mostly acoustic session recorded in 1996 during rehearsals for his 50th anniversary birthday concert at Madison Square Garden, will be released on vinyl and CD.

— Fleetwood Mac’s The Alternate Rumors consists of alternate takes of the band’s 1977 landmark album. After being included as part of a deluxe reissue of Rumors several years back, The Alternate Rumors will now receive a standalone, limited-edition vinyl release.

— Gorillaz will release the G-sides and D-sides from their first two studio albums as standalone limited-edition vinyl releases. In particular, the D-sides compilation spans three LPs and contains a previously unreleased track.

— For the first time, Billie Eilish’s Live at Third Man Records will be available nationwide, pressed on opaque blue vinyl.

— Beck will release a double A-side 7-inch featuring remixes of two tracks: St. Vincent’s reworking of “Uneventful Days” and Khruangbin’s remix of “No Distraction”.

— Rarities from Miles Davis’ acclaimed Bitches Brew will be collected on vinyl for the first time on Double Image: Directions in Music.

— My Chemical Romance’s 2006 live album Life on the Murder Scene will be reissued on clear vinyl with red splatter.

— Black Lips and Kesha will release a collaborative 7-inch single called “They’s A Person of the World”.

— Robyn will reissue her 2005 self-titled LP with a newly configured tracklisting for Record Store Day.

— Freddie Gibbs and Madlib will release “The 1974 version” of their 2014 collaborative LP, Piñata. This single LP edit of Piñata has been lacquered at half speed master by Metropolis Mastering in London for the highest fidelity and is housed in a Blaxploitation-themed cover exclusively for Record Store Day.

— Charles Mingus’ 1959 album Mingus Ah Um Redux will receive its first-ever vinyl release alongside a second disc of rarities from the album’s sessions.

— U2’s debut single, “11 O’Clock Tick Tock”, will be reissued on limited edition 12-inch transparent blue vinyl. The 12-inch includes the full-length version of the track, as well as the original 7-inch B-side “Touch”; plus two previously unreleased live recordings of “Touch” and “Twilight” from the band’s show at the Marquee in London in September 1980.

— Denzel Curry’s covers of Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” and Bad Brains’ “I Against I” will be released on 7-inch vinyl.

— Odd Future’s The OF Tape Vol. 2 will receive a neon vinyl reissue, while Tyler the Creator’s own solo LP Cherry Bomb will make its vinyl debut.

— Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Burning is being released on vinyl for the first time.

— Dinosaur Jr. will release a live album called Swedish Fish, capturing a 1997 performance in Stockholm.

— Kraftwerk’s first two studio albums will be reissued on 180gram vinyl with full replica artwork.

— The Replacements’ Complete Inconcerated Live, from their Dead Man’s Pop box set, will receive a standalone 3xLP vinyl release.

— New Order’s 1982 Peel Sessions will be collected on a four-song 12-inch with a newly created sleeve.

— Guided By Voices’ 1993 album Vampire on Titus will receive its first repressing since 1998, pressed on yellow/gold opaque vinyl.

— The Kinks’ 1972 compilation The Kink Kronikles is receiving a long sought-after repressing. The limited-edition red vinyl double LP contains US-only versions, non-album singles, and B-sides in addition to classic hits and other album tracks spanning the years 1966-1971.

— Paul McCartney’s solo debut, 1970’s McCartney, will receive a special 50th anniversary reissue in a limited-edition half-speed mastered vinyl pressing.

— The soundtrack to 1984’s Dune, scored by Toto and Brian Eno, will be reissued on limited edition “spice” colored vinyl.

— Several of Ennio Morricone’s soundtracks will be released on vinyl, including The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Fistful of Dollars, Once Upon a Time in the West, and Peur Sur La Ville.

— Caribou’s 2010 album, Swim, will receive a special 10th anniversary reissue. The double LP set is limited to just 800 copies, however.

— Recently unearthed recordings of a Thelonious Monk concert in Belgium will be collected on an LP called Palis Des Beaux-Arts 1963.

— Brittany Howard will release Live at Sound Emporium, featuring six songs recorded with her full touring band at the famed Sound Emporium studios in Nashville.

— Mac DeMarco will release demos from his latest album, Here Comes the Cowboy, on purple vinyl.

— Spoon will release All the Weird Kids Up Front (More Best of Spoon), a fan-selected companion piece to Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon. With a tracklist submitted by and voted on by fans, it features deep cuts from the Austin, TX band’s 25-year history.

— Ryuichi Sakamoto’s soundtrack to Black Mirror: Smithereens will receive an exclusive vinyl release.

— Mikal Cronin will release a completely synth-based reworking of his 2019 album Seeker called Switched-On Seeker.

— Meat Puppets will release a four-track EP recorded specifically for Record Store Day.