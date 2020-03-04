Relevant Content - Ghost Echoes

What is Ghost Echoes?

On Tuesday, March 10th, the Consequence Podcast Network will take its listeners on an unprecedented journey through music history, beginning in 1970 and proceeding all the way up to the present day. It’s an elusive series aided by three rules, all of which are kept secret by host Matthew Parsons.



Today, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content hopes to unravel some of that mystery by speaking to the man himself. Both Parsons and series host/Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman discuss the wild journey ahead, and even tease a few of the recordings. It’s all very, very informative.

So, join ’em today, Wednesday, March 4th, at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

