Debating the Very Best of Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam, photo by Chris Hill

Pearl Jam are back with their first album in seven years, Gigaton. In anticipation, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content is looking back on the Seattle rockers’ incredible legacy by poring their their entire catalogue and dissecting their incredible eras.

Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman presides over a self-appointed 10 Club that includes CHIRP Radio’s Tyler Clark, musician Bryn Rich, and senior writer Phillip Roffman. Inspired by the McLaughlin roundtable of yesteryear, the panel debates Pearl Jam’s top songs, most important members, hardest hitting solos, and much, much more.



Join ’em today Wednesday, March 25th, at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. If you can’t make it, there will be future rebroadcasts at the same times on Friday, March 27th and Sunday, March 29th. Consult this week’s full schedule of programming.

In conjunction with the discussion, Phillip Roffman has also curated a very special Pearl Jam playlist that should give you a proper snapshot of the legendary outfit. Stream and subscribe to that collection below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Relevant Content is a weekly series hosted by Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, who leads a roundtable of guests to discuss the week’s most topical subject. Never miss an episode by following the series via Consequence of Sound Radio, exclusively on TuneIn.