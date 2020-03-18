Relevant Content - Quarantine and Chat

Don’t move. Don’t leave your apartment. Don’t break quarantine. Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content is here to bring some much-needed socializing to your own social distancing — and you don’t have to pay a monthly subscription fee!

Take a breather amidst your breather as Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman leads a discussion with The Spool’s Clint Worthington, Horror Queers co-host Joe Lipsett, and CHIRP Radio’s Tyler Clark on the future of the entertainment industry, what pop culture they’re leaning on at home, and what we can do to help artists/films in the interim.



Need some human interaction? Join ’em today Wednesday, March 18th, at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. If you can’t make it, there will be future rebroadcasts at the same times on Friday, March 20th and Sunday, March 22nd.

