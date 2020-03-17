Reno 911 Revival Teased In Hilarious New Clip: Watch

Reno 911 (Quibi)

Reno 911 is back to resolve the world’s greatest crises — like squirrels. Today, Quibi — in a move that can best be summed up as “reading the room” — dropped a bite-size teaser for the show’s forthcoming seventh season revival. And like all bite-size treats, it’s worth the bite.

As you’ll see below, Lt. Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is being overwhelmed by vermin “singing” in the air ducts. Unfortunately for him, everyone thinks he’s got a bug up his ass, and insist he takes some time off at an out-of-town spa. Again, short and sweet, which is all anyone can ask for right now.



Watch below.

As previously reported, co-creators, writers, and series regulars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Thomas Lennon are all involved. The full cast of the revival was also confirmed back in February and includes Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020 with more than 50 scripted and unscripted original programs. A vast majority of the content will be released in eight to 10 minute chapters that can easily be consumed on tablets and mobile devices. Subscriptions will range between $5 and $8 per month depending on whether or not you want an ad free experience.