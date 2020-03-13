Rich the Kid Drops New Album Boss Man: Stream

Rich the Kid, photo by Jabari Jacobs

Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid has shared his new album Boss Man. Stream it below with Apple Music and Spotify.

This is his third record in three years, following on the heels of 2018’s The World is Yours and 2019’s The World is Yours 2. Like last year’s effort, Boss Man comes loaded with guest verses from some of music’s biggest stars, including Nicki Minaj, Quavo, and Post Malone, as well as DaBaby, Lil Baby, an actual baby, Lil Tjay, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.



In a February interview with Rap-Up, Rich the Kid explained how Boss Man had a lot of “fun” music, which he contrasted with a more serious future album, Boss Man 2.

“Just a lot of bangers, lot of bangers, like fun music. I think on part two — I already started working on part two — I think on part two it’s going to be more serious. Right now I’ve got some serious joints on there, but it’s going to be more serious for part two.”

Last week, Rich the Kid previewed Boss Man with the new single “Red”.

In November, Rich the Kid featured on the posthumous album Everybody’s Everything by Lil Peep. Last summer, he gifted a Lollapalooza pass to a one-legged gatecrasher.

Boss Man Artwork:

Boss Man Tracklist:

01. Far From You

02. Stuck Together (feat. Lil Baby)

03. Ray Charles

04. Sick (feat. DaBaby)

05. Not Sorry (feat. Nicki Minaj)

06. Red

07. V12 (feat. Post Malone)

08. For That

09. Depend On Me (feat. Lil Tjay)

10. Easy

11. About My Business

12. No Loyalty

13. Ain’t No Doubts

14. You

15. Racks On (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

16. I Want Mo (feat. London On Da Track)

17. Over With

18. That’s Tuff (feat. Quavo)

19. Money Talk (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)