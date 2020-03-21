Rihanna Announces $5 Million Donation to Coronavirus Relief

Rihanna

Rihanna has pledged $5 million to relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic, with $700,000 going toward the purchase of ventilators for her home country of Barbados.

TMZ reports that Rihanna is making the donation through her Clara Lionel Foundation. The money will also be used to support local food banks, provide testing in impoverished countries like Haiti and Malawi, and purchase medical equipment for doctors and nurses on the frontlines.



“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” Clara Lionel Foundation Executive Director Justine Lucas told TMZ.

In 2018, Barbados appointed Rihanna as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, a role which involves promoting education, tourism, and investment in the country.