Ringo Starr, photo by Philip Cosores

Ringo Starr is the latest artist to reconfigure his touring itinerary as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic. The Beatles drummer’s planned spring/summer 2020 tour with his All Starr Band has now been rescheduled for 2021.

Most of the concerts will now take place almost exactly one year later than originally scheduled. There’s still a June 13th gig at Rhode Island’s Providence Performing Arts Center, for example, as well as a June 16th show in Baltimore and a stop at Massachusetts’ famous Tanglewood on June 19th.



Unfortunately, a few dates have had to be scrapped, including one of the three planned shows with The Avett Brothers. While the Boston and Gilfrod, New Hampshire will still get Starr and the Avetts (on June 3rd and June 5th, respectively), it looks like they weren’t able to reschedule the Bangor, Maine event.

Said Starr in a statement,

“This is very difficult for me. In 30 years I think I’ve only missed 2 or 3 gigs nevermind a whole tour. But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it’s the peace and loving thing we do for each other. So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021. My fans know I love them, and I love to play for them and I can’t wait to see you all as soon as possible. In the meantime stay safe. Peace and Love to you all.”

Tickets to the old dates will be honored next year, so hold on to them if you’ve got ’em, or head here to pick some up. If a particular show date isn’t listed as rescheduled, fans are advised to contact the venue or point of purchase. Find Starr’s rescheduled tour itinerary below.

Starr is just one of many artists shifting their plans thanks to COVID-19. Kurt Vile, Roger Waters, BTS, and many more have postponed, rescheduled, or canceled their touring plans altogether.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band 2021 Tour Dates:

05/29 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

05/30 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

06/02 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/05 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/09 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center *

06/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre *

06/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

06/13 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

06/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

06/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric Theatre

06/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric Theatre

06/19 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

06/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre

06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre

06/26 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

06/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino

06/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall #

* = w/ The Avett Brothers

# = w/ Edgar Winter