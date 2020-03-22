Rita Wilson Raps Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” in Quarantine: Watch

Rita Wilson rapping along to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray"

Chet Hanks isn’t the only member of Hanks-Wilson family able to spit some bars. His mother, Rita Wilson, has posted a video of herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray”.

Of course, Wilson has spent the last two weeks in quarantine in Australia, after she and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus. By her own admission, Wilson has gone “Quarantine Stir Crazy,” leading to a four-minute (!) video of herself rapping along to the 1992 hip-hop anthem. “See it to believe it,” she captioned the video.



After being discharged from a hospital last week, Wilson and Hanks have spent the last several days continuing their recovery at a private residence. In a recent update, Hanks said he had no “fever but the blahs,” explaining, “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

Meanwhile, I’m fairly confident Donald Trump still believes Wilson and Hanks are dead.