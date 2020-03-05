Robyn (UME)

Record Store Day has unveiled the complete list of releases for its upcoming 2020 edition. Taking place Saturday, April 18th, the event will see exclusive and limited edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets coming from the likes of The Cure, Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, Miles Davis, Fleetwood Mac, My Chemical Romance, The Replacements, and more. Amongst all those highlights is the first-ever vinyl pressing of Robyn’s 2005 self-title album.

Marking the effort’s 15th anniversary almost to the day (it dropped on April 29th, 2005), the Robyn reissue will be limited to 2,000 copies and pressed on 180 gram colored vinyl. The double LP will also feature a reconfigured tracklisting that includes the bonus tracks “Dream On” and “Jack U Off”. The latter cover of Prince’s Controversy track was previously only available on UK and Australian re-releases and special editions of the album.



Find the complete tracklist for the Robyn RSD vinyl release below. You can also check out the complete RSD release list over at the Record Store Day website.

Meanwhile, Robyn is set to appear at a handful of music festivals this summer, including Miami’s iii Points, London’s Lovebox, and Manchester, England’s Parklife. Tickets to all her upcoming concerts can be found here.

Robyn Record Store Day Vinyl Reissue Artwork:

Robyn Record Store Day Vinyl Reissue Tracklist:

Side A

01. Curriculum Vitae (Feat. Swingfly)

02. Konichiwa Bitches

03. Cobrastyle

04. Handle Me

Side B

01. Bum Like You

02. Be Mine!

03. With Every Heartbeat – with Kleerup

04. Who’s That Girl?

Side C:

01. Dream On

02. Bionic Women (Interlude)

03. Crash and Burn Girl

04. Robotboy

Side D

01. Eclipse

02. Should Have Known

03. Any Time You Like

04. Jack U Off