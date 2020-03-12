Nine Inch Nails (Lior Phillips), Depeche Mode (Philip Cosores), Whitney Houston (Getty)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony has been postponed due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony had been scheduled for May 2nd at Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. This year’s inductees include Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.



“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman announced in a statement. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the 2020 Juno Awards have been canceled outright. The annual ceremony, which honors the best in Canadian music, was supposed to take place on March 15th in Saskatoon. “We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety, and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities,” the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts said in a statement. “We know this is the right decision based on the information we currently have and are continuing to receive. The situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

