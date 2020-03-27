Menu
Roger Waters Postpones “This is Not a Drill Tour” Due to Coronavirus

The North American outing will be rescheduled in 2021

on March 27, 2020, 1:27pm
Roger Waters
Roger Waters

Roger Waters has postponed his upcoming “This is Not a Drill Tour” due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The dates will be rescheduled in 2021.

“The bad news is; I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it,” Waters said in a statement announcing the tour’s postponement.

The 31-city outing was scheduled to take place between July and October in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. The time was not coincidental, as Waters wanted to use the tour as a sort-of call to action. “As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” Waters commented upon the tour’s initial announcement.

Ticket-holders are advised to hold onto their original tickets for the rescheduled dates.

Roger Waters 2020 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/25 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
08/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

