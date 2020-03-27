Roger Waters Postpones “This is Not a Drill Tour” Due to Coronavirus

Roger Waters has postponed his upcoming “This is Not a Drill Tour” due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The dates will be rescheduled in 2021.
“The bad news is; I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it,” Waters said in a statement announcing the tour’s postponement.
The 31-city outing was scheduled to take place between July and October in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. The time was not coincidental, as Waters wanted to use the tour as a sort-of call to action. “As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” Waters commented upon the tour’s initial announcement.
Ticket-holders are advised to hold onto their original tickets for the rescheduled dates.
Roger Waters 2020 Tour Dates:
