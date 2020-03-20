Rosario Dawson Cast as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2

Ahsoka Tano

The second season of The Mandalorian will have a familiar face — at least to die-hard fans of the Star Wars canon. As Slashfilm reports, Rosario Dawson has been cast as Ahsoka Tano, the beloved Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker.

This marks the first live-action appearance of the character, who made her debut appearance in the 2008 animated film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Since then, she’s been a fixture in the Star Wars universe, having appeared in both the film’s subsequent animated series and its spinoff Star Wars: Rebels. However, her voice — as portrayed by Ashley Eckstein — does pop up at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.



The move to The Mandalorian makes sense, seeing how Dave Filoni is co-creator of the character and serves as writer, producer, and director on the series. We wouldn’t be surprised if he handles the character’s reintroduction himself.

The casting should appease the oft-polarizing fanbase, too. Slashfilm points out that Dawson’s name was drummed up in relation to Tano going as far back as 2017, when Dawson acknowledged a fan’s request to play the role (“Ummmm… yes, please?! #AhsokaLives”), sparking a campaign.

We’ll see how it all goes down — Coronavirus, be damned — come Fall when the series returns on Disney Plus. In the meantime, check out our complete ranking of the Star Wars universe, which includes several facts about Ahsoka Tano.