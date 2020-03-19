Rotting Christ, via Season of Mist

Rotting Christ have announced that their previously postponed “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour has been rescheduled for early 2021.

The tour was initially set to kick off today (March 19th), but was postponed due to the unfolding coronavirus pandemic, which has led to mass cancellations and postponements across the music industry.



Previously announced support acts Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant will still be accompanying Rotting Christ on the 2021 dates.

For the most part, the itinerary is the same as the original tour, beginning on February 11th, 2021, in Berkeley, California. It then routes across the continent, looping back to the West Coast where it concludes on March 14th in Los Angeles.

See the full list of updated dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Rotting Christ North American 2021 Tour Dates with Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant:

02/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

02/12 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

02/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

02/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

02/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

02/17 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

02/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

02/21 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

02/23 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

02/24 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

02/25 – Quebec City, QC @ Le D’Auteuil

02/26 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel

02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

02/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

03/03 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies

03/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

03/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

03/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/09 – Fort Worth, TX @ Rail Club Live

03/10 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

03/11 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720