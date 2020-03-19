Rotting Christ have announced that their previously postponed “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour has been rescheduled for early 2021.
The tour was initially set to kick off today (March 19th), but was postponed due to the unfolding coronavirus pandemic, which has led to mass cancellations and postponements across the music industry.
Previously announced support acts Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant will still be accompanying Rotting Christ on the 2021 dates.
For the most part, the itinerary is the same as the original tour, beginning on February 11th, 2021, in Berkeley, California. It then routes across the continent, looping back to the West Coast where it concludes on March 14th in Los Angeles.
See the full list of updated dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Rotting Christ North American 2021 Tour Dates with Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant:
02/11 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
02/12 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
02/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
02/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
02/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
02/17 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater
02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
02/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
02/21 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
02/23 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
02/24 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques
02/25 – Quebec City, QC @ Le D’Auteuil
02/26 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel
02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
02/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
03/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
03/03 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies
03/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
03/06 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
03/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/09 – Fort Worth, TX @ Rail Club Live
03/10 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
03/11 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
03/13 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720