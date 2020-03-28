Menu
Ryan Reynolds in Talks for Live-Action Adaptation of 80’s Video Game Dragon’s Lair

If a deal is reached, Reynolds will squeeze into the tight red tunic of Dirk the Darin

on March 28, 2020, 2:20pm
Ryan Reynolds Dragon's Lair Netflix
Ryan Reynolds, photo by Heather Kaplan

Netflix has approached Ryan Reynolds about starring in a live-action feature adaptation of the 1980s arcade classic Dragon’s Lair. 

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix acquired the Dragon’s Lair rights after a year of negotiation. They then came to Reynold’s with a concept by Dan and Kevin Hageman, the screenwriting duo behind The Lego Movie and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. If a deal is reached, Reynolds will squeeze into the tight red tunic of Dirk the Daring, who must rescue Princess Daphne from the dragon Singe and his wizardly underling Mordroc.

The original 1983 arcade game was at one point the most popular coin-op platform in America. With advanced LaserDisc technology (young readers, imagine a CD the size of a frisbee), Dragon’s Lair boasted incredible animations by Disney legend Don Blum, who went on to direct The Land Before Time and All Dogs Go To Heaven. It spawned a number of video game sequels, as well as a short-lived animated cartoon. This would be the first film adaptation.

If Netflix and Ryan Reynolds can come to terms, this will be their third collaboration together after the recently-released 6 Underground and the forthcoming Red NoticeHis upcoming feature film Free Guyabout a background video game character, is currently set to drop this summer, though as THR reports, the novel coronavirus may postpone it. In December, Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in the works.

