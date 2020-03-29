Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill Covers Radiohead’s “Creep” on Ukulele: Watch

Sam Neill

Sam Neill, star of Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, has been one of the true gems of self-isolation social media. The actor has done wine tastings, recited poetry, read children’s bedtime stories, and held ornithological discussions. The 72-year-old actor has also whipped out his old ukulele for covers of Frank Sinatra, Randy Newman, and — most recently — Radiohead’s “Creep”.

Neill shared the video on Twitter Friday night, along with a statement that began, “DON’T BE FRIGHTENED!” He encouraged fans to “breathe out anxiety, breath in hope,” and then apologized for sounding like “some dud self styled guru.” Such well-wishes and apologies have become comforting standards in his posts, a welcome bit of calm amidst so much uncertainty.



While he probably won’t be getting a record deal any time soon, Neill’s performance of Radiohead’s first “Creep” verse is earnest and sweet. He stopped the cover before the lyrics drown in pessimism, and ended the clip with a message for anyone whose anxiety is spiraling out of control. Neill told those preoccupied with “the worst that could happen,” to imagine a happy end to the pandemic. “We’ll come out, the sky will be blue, and we’ll love each other. And things will be fine.”

Check out Neill’s rendition of “Creep” below.

The quarantine has been inspiring a surprising number of Radiohead covers. Recently, Ben Gibbard took on “Fake Plastic Trees” and James Blake surprised with “No Surprises”.

Last fall, Neill voice the Monogotron leader in Rick and Morty Season 4. He’ll be re-teaming with original stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in 2021 for Jurassic Park 3.