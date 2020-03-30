Sam Smith Delays and Renames New Album in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic

Sam Smith, photo by Maggie West

Sam Smith was expected to release a new album called To Die For on May 1st. Now, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the pop crooner has decided to both push back the record’s release and change its title.

Smith revealed the news on social media on Monday, writing that “the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right” given the dire global health crisis. “I have to come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” they added. “I will be renaming the album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time.”



While that firm due date is still unknown, the London native assured fans the new album will arrive sometime in 2020. “There will be an album this year, I promise!” said the 27-year-old Grammy winner. They also pledged to drop new music in the meantime.

“But until then, I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about,” Smith said, before closing, “Thank you for always being by my side and for you understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always.”

Read Smith’s full statement below, followed by their latest single “To Die For”, which features a sample from Donnie Darko. They recently performed as part of Elton John’s “Living Room Concert for America” benefit show.