Saturday Night Live to Take Three-Episode Hiatus Due to Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live

In an unfortunate turn of events for those looking for humor in these trying times, Saturday Night Live has announced it is postponing its next three episodes.

The weekly variety show was meant to take a break this upcoming weekend, returning on March 28th with host Jon Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa. However, with SNL taping in front of a live studio audience in the middle of current coronavirus hotspot New York City, NBC has chosen to be cautious and put the show on hiatus (via Variety).



It’s not clear if Krasinski or Dua Lipa will reschedule. The former was set to promote his horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which was already postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Lipa, meanwhile, was due to make her second SNL appearance, this time ahead of the highly anticipated April 3rd release of her new album, Future Nostalgia.

Of course, Saturday Night Live is just the most recent TV show impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, Hulu’s The Handmaiden’s Tale, Netflix’s The Witcher, and BBC’s Peaky Blinders all halted production today. Films are being affected, as well, with movies like The Batman and The Matrix 4 having been shut down. Find an updating list of how the entertainment industry is feeling the fallout from the outbreak here.