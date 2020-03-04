Schitt’s Creek Cast to Take Final Bow with Farewell Tour

Schitt's Creek

Now in its sixth and final season, Schitt’s Creek finds itself only a few weeks away from the end. In anticipation of the series finale, the show’s beloved cast has announced a North American farewell tour.

The live itinerary promises co-creators and co-stars Daniel and Eugene Levy alongside cast members Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid. “Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series,” according to a press release.



Officially launching early May, “The Farewell Tour 2020” includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, Washington, DC, and Boston. More dates are expected to be revealed in the future.

Tickets for the Schitt’s Creek farewell tour go on sale March 5th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, try your luck here.

Schitt’s Creek “The Farewell Tour 2020” Dates:

05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

05/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/23 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

05/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theater

06/06 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

06/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

06/26 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

06/27 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

07/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

07/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata