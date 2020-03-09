Pearl Jam, Patti Smith, The Avett Brothers to Play Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2020

Pearl Jam (Lior Phillips), Patti Smith (Maja Smiejowska), and Cage the Elephant (Philip Cosores) to play Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2020

Pearl Jam, Patti Smith, The Avett Brothers, and Cage the Elephant will headline the 2020 Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Now in its third year, the festival goes down September 19th-20th at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park.



Other confirmed performers include Billy Idol, The Beach Boys, Dr. Dog, Grouplove, Phoebe Bridgers, The Growlers, Briston Maroney, Ani DiFranco, Dirty Heads, Lord Huron, Mike Campbell’s The Dirty Knobs, and Reignwolf.

In between the music, professional surfers including Cassidy McClain, Cory Lopez, Brett Barley, Balaram Stack, Sam Hammer, and Pat Schmidt will compete in daily North Beach Expression Sessions. Each surfer will be grouped into a heat of five and have 30-minutes to catch as many waves as the ocean provides, with points awarded for style and creativity, according to a press release.

Tickets to Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2020 go on sale today (March 9th) through the festival’s website.