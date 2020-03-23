Sebastian Bach Announces Rescheduled Dates for Tour Celebrating Skid Row’s Debut Album

Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach is one of the many music artists who had to postpone tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the veteran metal singer has rescheduled those dates for the fall.

As he did last year, Bach is touring in celebration of Skid Row’s 1989 self-titled debut LP, performing the album from front to back along with other Skid Row songs.



The 2020 leg was supposed to run from March 25th through May 11th, and feature Stitched Up Heart as support. The newly scheduled routing begins October 28th in Blue Lake, California, and runs through a December 15th show in San Francisco. Stitched Up Heart will still support the tour.

At the time the tour was initially postponed, Bach issued a statement saying he would use the time to write and record new music. “It is … very important to me that my family, my band and crew and my extended family AKA my fans stay safe and healthy,” said Bach. “In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!”

Sebastian Bach parted ways with Skid Row in 1996, while the band was on hiatus. Since 1999, Skid Row have continued on without Bach, currently featuring ZP Theart as their singer.

Tickets purchased for the spring dates will be honored for most shows on the fall run. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets here.

Sebastian Bach 2020 Tour Dates with Stitched Up Heart:

10/28 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Clearwater

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin

11/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/03 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

11/06 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

11/07 – Edmonton, AB @ River Cree Casino

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

11/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

11/13 – Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

11/14 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/17 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

11/18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/22 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Imperial Bell

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

11/25 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos

11/28 – Renfro Valley, KY @ Entertainment Center

11/29 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Theatre

12/01 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

12/03 – Sebastian, FL @ Captain Hiram’s Sand Bar

12/04 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

12/05 – Hattiesburg, MS @ Brewsky’s

12/06 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

12/11 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall