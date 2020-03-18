Seth Rogen Calls on Universal to Release “Butthole Cut” of Cats

If there’s one thing that can bring the world together during these uncertain times, it’s Cats. On the heels of its sweep at the 2020 Razzies, where it took home Worst Picture and five other awards, Tom Hopper’s colossal CGI dumpster fire has received an early home release on VOD. At home in isolation and with nothing better to do, Seth Rogen did what most of us will likely do at some point in the next few months: he got super stoned and turned on Cats. Even better, he hilariously live-tweeted the experience for all of us to enjoy.

“It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha,” Rogen wrote. “Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!”



“These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat,” Rogen tweeted at another point. He also concluded that Judi Dench looked “the most cuddly” and noticed that Ian McKellen “just straight up has normal fingers.” He did, however, chose to hold back any comments concerning Idris Elba, who recently tested positive for coronavirus: “Out of respect, I’ll leave Idris out of all this.”

The real kicker, however, come when a Twitter user informed Rogen of an alternate version of the film: “A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie,” the Twitter user claimed. “His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats.”

“Release Butthole Cut of Cats!!” Rogen tweeted in response. Soon enough, the hashtag #ReleasetheButtholeCut was trending on Twitter, and several other prominent Hollywood figures including Rian Johnson joined Rogen in calling for its release.

In a bid to circumvent the closure of movie theaters due to the coronavirus, Universal released several prominent titles — including The Hunt and The Invisible Man — on VOD late last week. Cats was hidden among these titles, seemingly in a bid to release the film with as little attention and fanfare as possible. Now, thanks to Rogen, Universal will have to spend the next several weeks answering questions about the existence of a version of Cats with CGI buttholes. What a time.

