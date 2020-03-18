The Strokes (Heather Kaplan), The Black Keys (Phillip Cosores), Smashing Pumpkins (Cosores)

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Originally set to take place May 1st-3rd, the festival will now go down October 16th-18th at Atlanta’s Central Park.



The festival’s previously announced headliners, The Black Keys, The Strokes, and Smashing Pumpkins, will all appear at the rescheduled dates. Details on the rest of the lineup will be revealed at a later date.

Tickets for Shaky Knees’ postponed weekend will be honored for the rescheduled dates. At the moment, it’s unclear if the festival will be offering full refunds. We’ve reached out to festival representatives for clarity.

Shaky Knees is just one of several high-profile events impacted the coronavirus. Coachella and New Orleans Jazz Fest have been pushed to the fall, while Glastonbury, SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were canceled outright. Click here to see a full list of the canceled or impacted events.