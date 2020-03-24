What’s Coming to Shudder in April 2020

Shudder Halfway to Halloween

Shudder is turning April into Halfway to Halloween Month, and boy do they have plenty of tricks and treats in store. There’s the return of Joe Bob Briggs, the debut of an original new docu-series, and a seasonal collection to keep things spooky all month long.

Starting April 1st, the first eight films of the Friday the 13th franchise will be available to stream, offering one hell of a wild journey from Camp Crystal Lake to the Big Apple. If you didn’t know, the Halloweenies podcast is currently slashing their way through the series, making this rather serendipitous. Expect some live tweeting in the weeks ahead.



Shortly after, Cursed Films will premiere on April 2nd. As previously reported, the five-part docu-series explores the myths and legends surrounding a series of iconic horror movies, from The Exorcist to The Omen, The Crow to The Twilight Zone: The Movie.

To help bide the time, Shudder is also relaunching the ever-popular Halloween Hotline, which allows fans and subscribers a chance to call curator Samuel Zimmerman for horror movie recommendations every Friday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. EST.

All of this leads up to the epic return of the one and only Joe Bob Briggs, who will reclaim Friday nights once more when the second season of The Last Drive-In premieres on April 24th. What will he and D’arcy pick? You’ll have to tune in and find out.

The network will also be adding a number of titles to their catalogue — both new and old. Check out the entire list below and start planning your daily costumes. And don’t forget, Shudder is offering a free month to new subscribers right now.

Social distancing is about to add a little orange, black, and purple to the mix.

What’s Coming

Available April 1st

The Friday the 13th Collection

The Exorcist

Available April 2nd

Cursed Films – Episode One, “The Exorcist”

Available April 3rd

Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET

Available April 6th

Haunters: The Art of the Scare

Tales of Halloween

Available April 9th

Cursed Films – Episode Two, “The Omen”

Cursed Films – Episode Three, “Poltergeist”

Available April 10th

Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET

Available April 13th

Absentia

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

We Are What We Are

Available April 16th

Cursed Films – Episode Four, “The Crow”

Cursed Films – Episode Five, “The Twilight Zone: The Movie”

Available April 17th

Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET

Available April 20th

Extremity

Voice from the Stone

Available April 23rd

0.0Mhz

Available April 24th

Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 2

Available April 27th

The Siren

To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story

Available April 30th

Wolf Creek Season 2