What’s Coming to Shudder in April 2020

Shudder is turning April into Halfway to Halloween Month, and boy do they have plenty of tricks and treats in store. There’s the return of Joe Bob Briggs, the debut of an original new docu-series, and a seasonal collection to keep things spooky all month long.
Starting April 1st, the first eight films of the Friday the 13th franchise will be available to stream, offering one hell of a wild journey from Camp Crystal Lake to the Big Apple. If you didn’t know, the Halloweenies podcast is currently slashing their way through the series, making this rather serendipitous. Expect some live tweeting in the weeks ahead.
Shortly after, Cursed Films will premiere on April 2nd. As previously reported, the five-part docu-series explores the myths and legends surrounding a series of iconic horror movies, from The Exorcist to The Omen, The Crow to The Twilight Zone: The Movie.
To help bide the time, Shudder is also relaunching the ever-popular Halloween Hotline, which allows fans and subscribers a chance to call curator Samuel Zimmerman for horror movie recommendations every Friday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. EST.
All of this leads up to the epic return of the one and only Joe Bob Briggs, who will reclaim Friday nights once more when the second season of The Last Drive-In premieres on April 24th. What will he and D’arcy pick? You’ll have to tune in and find out.
Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS
The network will also be adding a number of titles to their catalogue — both new and old. Check out the entire list below and start planning your daily costumes. And don’t forget, Shudder is offering a free month to new subscribers right now.
Social distancing is about to add a little orange, black, and purple to the mix.
What’s Coming
Available April 1st
The Friday the 13th Collection
The Exorcist
Available April 2nd
Cursed Films – Episode One, “The Exorcist”
Available April 3rd
Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET
Available April 6th
Haunters: The Art of the Scare
Tales of Halloween
Available April 9th
Cursed Films – Episode Two, “The Omen”
Cursed Films – Episode Three, “Poltergeist”
Available April 10th
Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET
Available April 13th
Absentia
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
We Are What We Are
Available April 16th
Cursed Films – Episode Four, “The Crow”
Cursed Films – Episode Five, “The Twilight Zone: The Movie”
Available April 17th
Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET
Available April 20th
Extremity
Voice from the Stone
Available April 23rd
0.0Mhz
Available April 24th
Halfway to Halloween Hotline – 3-4 p.m. ET
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 2
Available April 27th
The Siren
To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story
Available April 30th
Wolf Creek Season 2