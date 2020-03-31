Slayer / Exodus Guitarist Gary Holt Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Gary Holt, photo by Johnny Perilla

Thrash metal legend Gary Holt revealed Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus. However, the result took so long to process that the Slayer / Exodus guitarist is already “officially in the clear.”

Holt first reported that he had coronavirus-like symptoms almost two weeks ago, after Exodus has returned from a European tour with fellow Bay Area thrash bands Testament and Death Angel. Testament singer Chuck Billy has since tested positive for COVID-19, while Death Angel drummer Will Carroll reportedly is on a ventilator in an ICU.



Holt’s wife, Lisa, was also tested, but her result came back negative. In a since-deleted Instagram post [via Blabbermouth], the guitarist wrote the following:

“So I finally received my test results back and positive it was. Lisa’s came back negative, and it’s been long enough since my symptoms that I am officially in the clear to do the only things I’m allowed, like buy my own groceries! I feel great, made it through the tougher moments, and my health feels 100 percent normal. Thanks to everyone who had wished us well. Now it’s time to start working on some new Exodus riffs while I’m still basically stuck in my house!”

Holt is back to being fully engaged with his long-time band Exodus now that Slayer have called it a day. The guitarist had been playing with Slayer from 2011 until the thrash icons wrapped up their farewell tour late last year.

As for Testament’s Chuck Billy, the singer reported that he is on the mend, with a few days left in quarantine. He also believed that Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio likely contracted coronavirus, although he is yet to be tested.