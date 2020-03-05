Slipknot Postpone Asian Tour and Knotfest Japan in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

Slipknot, photo by Johnny Perilla

The coronavirus outbreak has led Slipknot to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including their own 2020 Knotfest Japan festival. The Iowa metal act revealed the news on social media, citing the “safety and well-being” of the fans, bands, and crew.

In addition to Knotfest Japan, which was set to take place March 20th and 21st at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, the impacted dates include Singapore Rockfest II (March 24th); the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia (March 27th); and a headlining show in Manila, Philippines (March 29th).



A statement posted on Slipknot’s Twitter account reads as follows:

“In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan. While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally affected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made. Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon, and at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible.”

Among the other acts set to play Knotfest Japan were Anthrax, BABYMETAL, Korn, Marilyn Manson, Trivium, and more.

The Singapore Rockfest II takes place over multiple nights. While other acts are still scheduled to perform, Slipknot have nixed their headlining appearance that was set to feature Trivium, as well. Meanwhile, Hammersonic in Jakarta also had Trivium, Amon Amarth, Testament, Lacuna Coil, and more on the bill.

Slipknot are not the only band to cancel or postpone Asia tour dates as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Green Day recently postponed their Asia tour, as did popular boy band BTS, among others.

With the Asia tour on hold, Slipknot will next play the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 16th, followed by Rocklahoma on May 23rd. After that they’ll kick off the 2020 edition of their Knotfest Roadshow tour on May 30th in Syracuse, New York. Pick up tickets to Slipknot’s upcoming shows here.