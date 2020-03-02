Smashing Pumpkins Announce Spring Headlining Tour

This summer, Smashing Pumpkins will join Guns N’ Roses for a series of stadium shows. Before then, however, the Billy Corgan-led outfit will embark on their own headlining tour.
The spring jaunt coincides with the Pumpkins’ festival appearances at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival. The tour’s docket includes stops in Louisville, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Greensboro throughout the months of April and May.
Tickets to Smashing Pumpkins’ headlining dates go on sale Friday, March 6th.
Check out the band’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here. You can also enter to win festival passes to Beale Street.
By the time Smashing Pumpkins hit the road, they may have a new album to promote. Corgan recently said the band is planning to release a double album later this year. He went on to call the as-yet-untitled LP “the first real album” since the band’s reunion because they “hunkered down and made a classic ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record.”
Smashing Pumpkins 2020 Tour Dates:
04/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
04/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/29 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
05/01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/05 – North Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
05/06 – Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium
05/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^
07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^
07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
07/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
07/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
^ = w/ Guns N’ Roses
View this post on Instagram
Invading select U.S. cities this spring, The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 Tour! Prepare for an all-out sonic assault. 🎸 Presale starts Tuesday at 10AM ET. Make sure you’re signed up for our email blast to receive the presale password. Link in bio. 04.23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace 04.25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live 04.26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre 04.28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium 04.29 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt 05.01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival 05.02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival 05.03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live 05.05 – North Charleston, SC @ Performing Arts Center 05.06 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium 05.08 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts