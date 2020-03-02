Smashing Pumpkins Announce Spring Headlining Tour

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

This summer, Smashing Pumpkins will join Guns N’ Roses for a series of stadium shows. Before then, however, the Billy Corgan-led outfit will embark on their own headlining tour.

The spring jaunt coincides with the Pumpkins’ festival appearances at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival. The tour’s docket includes stops in Louisville, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Greensboro throughout the months of April and May.



Tickets to Smashing Pumpkins’ headlining dates go on sale Friday, March 6th.

Check out the band's full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

By the time Smashing Pumpkins hit the road, they may have a new album to promote. Corgan recently said the band is planning to release a double album later this year. He went on to call the as-yet-untitled LP “the first real album” since the band’s reunion because they “hunkered down and made a classic ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record.”

Smashing Pumpkins 2020 Tour Dates:

04/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

04/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/29 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

05/01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/05 – North Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

05/06 – Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium

05/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

07/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

07/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

^ = w/ Guns N’ Roses