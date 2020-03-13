Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water is the latest festival to cancel over coronavirus concerns.

The festival was to take place between April 24th-26th in Virginia Beach, featuring a lineup led by Foo Fighters, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator, and Migos. However, after speaking with officials from the City of Virginia Beach, festival organizers decided to cancel the event.



As it stands now, SITW will return April 23rd-25th of 2021. Tickets from this year will be honored next year, and all refund requests will be processed through the official website.

In a statement, the festival vowed to use the next year to keep “building, creating, and progressing,” while emphasizing SITW’s commitment to the Virginia Beach community.

“Please use this time to keep building, creating, and progressing. The SITW team certainly will. There are a number of timely community-centric displays of goodwill that we are working hard to ensure still happen this April – things like the planting of a new school garden, public art, SITW Restaurant Week and more”

A complete and updated list of the concerts, festivals, and other cultural events impacted by the coronavirus can be found here.