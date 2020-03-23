Menu
Spider-Verse’s Jake Johnson Offers Free Spidey Messages to Quarantined Kids

Johnson can be reached at peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com

on March 23, 2020, 10:21am
Jake Johnson Spider-Man Spider-Verse
Jake Johnson, photo by Heather Kaplan

Jake Johnson, New Girl-star and voice of Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseis offering free words of encouragement to cooped-up kids.

Johnson made the offer on Instagram, writing, “Since the quarantine, a lot of parents have DM’d me saying they’ve been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot.” So Johnson is comporting himself in a manner befitting a superhero, offering to send voice messages to calm scared children, and perhaps also entertain some energetic hellions so their parents can enjoy a few — just a few — blissful moments of silence.

Interested adults can email their child’s name to peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com. Volume might be high, and Johnson apologized in advance if he doesn’t respond to everyone. He ended his post with the hashtag #stayhome, and you can check out his full message below.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse doesn’t drop until 2022, so parents of Spidey-obsessed youths might want to take advantage of Jake Johnson’s offer. Among celebrities using their platform to make the world a better place, we rank this higher than everyone singing “Imagine”, and around the same as Gilbert Gottfried mocking everyone for singing “Imagine”.

