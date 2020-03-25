Spotlights Premiere New EP We Are All Atomic: Stream

Spotlights, courtesy of Red Lead PR

Post-metal trio Spotlights are set to release their new EP, We Are All Atomic, on Friday, March 27th. In anticipation, you can stream it exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

Spotlights have gradually seen their profile increase over the past couple years. Their amorphous blend of ethereal atmosphere and crushing doom eventually attracted the attention of the omnipresent Mike Patton, who signed the group to his label, Ipecac Recordings, for their 2017 debut, Seismic. The band followed up that release with 2019’s Love & Decay.



The new EP, which is being released via Blues Funeral Recordings, is a four-part “doomgaze” piece that sees Spotlights stretching their compositions into grandiose, post-metal epics. The sonic shift came from a collective change in approach, trusting the freedom of improvisation and musical instinct during the writing process. To put it simply, they didn’t overthink it.

“We Are All Atomic came together a bit differently than our other records,” singer and guitarist Mario Quintero says. “We approached it as an entire piece with four movements, meant to evoke a sense of awareness of our fundamental selves and the dynamic energy of existence. Even though I wrote the songs, I really tried to leave my thoughts out of the equation and almost improvise the outcome.”

He adds: “It might sound kinda dumb and new age-y, but we as humans tend to let our egos get the best of this experience we call life. Sometimes it’s nice to get out of the way and let things happen.”

With the colossal We Are All Atomic, Spotlights can showcase the new songs on the big stage when they open for Korn and Faith No More this summer, dates that remain scheduled. See the full list of shows below, and get tickets here.

Pre-order the EP via Spotlights’ Bandcamp page or Amazon, and stream the entire release below.

Spotlights North American 2020 Tour Dates with Faith No More and Korn:

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/22 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

We Are All Atomic Artwork:

We Are All Atomic Tracklist:

01. Part I

02. Part II

03. Part III

04. Part IV