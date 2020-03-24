Squid Signs to Warp Records, Premieres “Sludge”: Stream

Squid, photo by Alex McCullough

Squid, the fast-rising genre-bending post-punk outfit hailing from Brighton, UK, has signed a label deal with Warp Records. In celebration, they’ve unpacked a brand new single called “Sludge”, which you can stream below.

The five-piece band — which consists of Louis Borlase (guitars/vocals), Ollie Judge (drums/vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards/strings/percussion), Laurie Nankivell (bass/brass), and Anton Pearson — initially conceived their new single while touring with Wire.



With nods to LCD Soundsystem, Les Savy Fav, and Foals, the richly percussive track was recorded with producer Dan Carey. “It was kind of written about self-isolation before it was a government enforced lifestyle,” Squid says of the song. “We don’t really want to say much else about it, other than we hope you like it.

Take a listen to “Sludge” below.