Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers to Suspend Production

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers

Yesterday it was revealed that Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers would join other TV programs in recording without a studio audience. Now, out of concerns for the coronavirus pandemic, their networks have gone one step further and suspended production entirely.

Via Variety, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night With Seth Meyers have been put on hold at least through the week of March 23rd, when they were all already scheduled to go on hiatus. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,” NBC said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” CBS added.



Colbert and Fallon both air new episodes on Thursday night; Colbert welcomes Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Maria Bamford, while Fallon’s guest list includes Dr. Oz, Mandy Moore, and Dane DeHaan. Seth Meyers, on the other hand, is presenting an encore episode.

The Covid-19 strain of coronavirus has ground the entertainment industry to a halt. Just in the past day, Live Nation has suspended all tours and Broadway shut down, while Disney closed its theme parks and yanked some of its movies from the release schedule. A Quiet Place Part II and Fast & Furious 9 have both been delayed, and musicians from Billie Eilish to My Chemical Romance are postponing tours. Stay current with our updated list of events cancelled due to the pandemic.