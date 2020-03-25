Ariana Grande, photo via artist's Instagram

Like many musicians, Ariana Grande has been taking social distancing very seriously, even going so far as to reprimand those still normally going about their lives. Part of her self-quarantine means putting a pause on recording, but the pop star is tiding fans over with a snippet of new music.

Late Monday, Grande posted 45 seconds of a hazy new R&B song on her social media accounts. As Stereogum notes, diligent fans are speculating the untitled track was produced by The Rascals, a duo known for working on Grande’s Yours Truly LP and singles from Kehlani and Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract. Hear the steamy sample of what we’re gonna call “Nasty” below.



In her caption for the teaser, the pop singer said she’s looking forward to returning to the studio, while also acknowledging the gravity of the pandemic:

“miss making things

can’t wait to get back to work

but for now

let’s stay inside pls”

Grande’s latest album, thank u, next, dropped in 2019. She recently contributed to the new Childish Gambino LP, as well as dropped a live effort dubbed, k bye for now, recorded during her expansive Sweetener tour. Before self-isolating, she also performed at the 2020 Grammys.