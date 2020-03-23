Billie Joe Armstrong Covers “I Think We’re Alone Now” in Quarantine: Stream

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, photo by Heather Kaplan

A number of Green Day tour dates have been scrapped because of COVID-19, but Billie Joe Armstrong is still very much tinkering away in the studio. Today, the band’s frontman has released a new cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now”, aptly recorded while in self-quarantine.

“While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music,” Armstrong wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”



“I Think We’re Alone Now” was originally penned by Ritchie Cordell, but made famous by both Tommy James & The Shondells (1967) and Tiffany Darwish (1987). Listen to Armstrong’s version below.

Green Day’s new album, Father of All Motherf*ckers, hit shelves in February. In our review, we described the record as “a mini rock history lesson that pays homage to the rule breakers who came before.” As of now, the punk rock band’s touring is set to resume in late May, and you can grab concert tickets here.