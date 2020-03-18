Bruce Springsteen's London Calling: Live in Hyde Park

Self-isolation during this coronavirus pandemic can get pretty lonely pretty quickly, but Bruce Springsteen is here to help. Like the rock hero that he is, The Boss has released his 2009 concert film London Calling: Live in Hyde Park onto streaming platforms for the very first time.

“Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home,” Springsteen wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time!”



London Calling: Live in Hyde Park captures Springsteen’s June 2009 set at the Hard Rock Calling music festival in London. Of course, the film takes its name from The Clash classic, which Springsteen & the E Street Band covered during their 27-song set. The veteran rocker also performed tracks like “Badlands”, “Bobby Jean”, “Born to Run”, and “Dancing In The Dark”.

Spend your quarantine time with The Boss by watching the full concert below.

Springsteen’s Western Stars album was one of our favorites of 2019, while its corresponding film also landed on our year-end list.